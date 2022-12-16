Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China keen on regulatory cooperation in audit of US-listed Chinese firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China keen on regulatory cooperation in audit of US-listed Chinese firms

China keen on regulatory cooperation in audit of US-listed Chinese firms

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

16 Dec 2022 07:54AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 08:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The China Securities Regulatory Commission is looking forward to working with U.S. regulators to continue promoting future annual audit and supervision on companies listed in the U.S., it said on Friday.

"We have always advocated solving regulatory issues of cross-border listing audit through regulatory cooperation mechanisms," the commission said in a statement.

The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.