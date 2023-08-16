Logo
Business

China to keep halogenated rubber anti-dumping duty until probe is over
China to keep halogenated rubber anti-dumping duty until probe is over

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 10:46AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2023 11:01AM)
BEIJING : China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of halogenated rubber originating in the United States, the European Union and Singapore from Sunday.

The tariffs will remain in place until the conclusion of a final anti-dumping investigation into the rubber that is scheduled to end on Aug. 20, 2024, the ministry said in an announcement posted on its website.

The tariff rate on rubber imported from the United States will remain at 75.5 per cent, from the EU at 27.4 per cent-71.9 per cent, and from Singapore at 23.1 per cent-45.2 per cent, it said.

Source: Reuters

