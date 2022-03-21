Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged, as expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged, as expected

China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged, as expected

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

21 Mar 2022 09:29AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 09:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China kept its benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged at its monthly setting on Monday (Mar 21), as expected by traders and analysts.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was held at 3.70 per cent while the five-year LPR remained at 4.60 per cent.

Just over half the traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll last week expected China to keep both rates unchanged.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us