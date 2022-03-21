China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged, as expected

SHANGHAI: China kept its benchmark interest rate for corporate and household lending unchanged at its monthly setting on Monday (Mar 21), as expected by traders and analysts.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was held at 3.70 per cent while the five-year LPR remained at 4.60 per cent.

Just over half the traders and analysts surveyed in a snap Reuters poll last week expected China to keep both rates unchanged.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.