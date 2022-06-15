Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged for fifth straight month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged for fifth straight month

China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged for fifth straight month

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

15 Jun 2022 09:32AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :China's central bank kept its medium-term policy rate unchanged for the fifth straight month, as expected, on Wednesday, with analysts saying the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate increases were forcing Beijing's hand.

While Beijing has pledged to ramp up stimulus measures to underpin the broad economy hurt by COVID-19 shocks, it is wary of a growing divergence in monetary policy between China and other major economies triggering a depreciation of the yuan and capital outflows.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 200 billion yuan ($29.68 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85 per cent from the previous operation.

The PBOC said the cash injection was to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample," according to an online statement.

Thirty of 31 poll respondents had forecast no change in the interest rate on the one-year MLF rate, according to the latest Reuters poll.

"The PBOC was maintaining the status quo with regard to a more aggressive Fed tightening," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

But Xing expects the central bank to resume monetary easing by cutting banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points in the third quarter of this year.

Fast-changing views in financial markets have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase at the Fed's policy meeting this week.

The Chinese central bank also said it injected 10 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 2.1 per cent.

($1 = 6.7395 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us