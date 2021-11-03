Logo
China key power plants' coal inventory rose to 19 days by end-Oct - media
FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

03 Nov 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:49AM)
SINGAPORE : China's key power plants with direct connection to the state railway network were holding 19.1 days worth of thermal coal inventory by October-end, up 5.1 days from a month earlier, Chinese media cited China Railway Group as saying on Wednesday.

The railway group transported 122 million tonnes of thermal coal last month, 25per cent higher than a year earlier and 21per cent more than the previous month, Shanghai government-backed the Paper reported.

China thermal coal futures last traded up 3.3per cent around 0200 GMT at 928 yuan (US$145.02) per tonne, stabilizing after the contract nosedived over 50per cent off the record levels in mid-October following Beijing's raft of intervention measures to cool prices.

(US$1 = 6.3991 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Min Zhang; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Source: Reuters

