Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Fortune Land sells property units to CR Land in debt restructuring
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Fortune Land sells property units to CR Land in debt restructuring

China Fortune Land sells property units to CR Land in debt restructuring

People walk inside the apartment compound Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng developed by China Fortune Land Development, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, on Mar 19, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters/Lusha Zhang)

29 Dec 2022 09:33AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 10:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China Fortune Land Development Co has agreed to sell equity interest and debt in four property units worth 12.4 billion yuan (US$1.8 billion) to a unit of China Resources Land Ltd (CR Land), the companies said.

The deal comes as Chinese regulators encourage financially sound developers to acquire projects from debt-laden rivals to ease liquidity stress in a sector crucial to China's economy.

The transaction is part of a debt restructuring plan unveiled in October as China Fortune Land seeks various ways to ease a liquidity shortage triggered by an adverse economic environment and the pandemic, the developer said in a statement.

Proceeds from the deal "will be used mainly to repay debts ... and promote the implementation of the debt restructuring plan," China Fortune Land said in a statement late on Wednesday (Dec 28).

Related:

China Resources Land said in a separate statement that the target projects are in the core areas of Wuhan and Nanjing cities, which have long-term potential for development, and are in line with the company's investment strategy.

The deal may help China Resources Land expand market share, enhance competitiveness and generate investment returns, the company said, adding the purchase would be funded by internal resources or bank financing.

China has been facilitating bank lending as well as bond and equity financing to qualified developers in an effort to aid an industry teetering under mountains of debt and stagnant property sales.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

property China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.