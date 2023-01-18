Logo
Business

China to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking
FILE PHOTO: Taxis drive under neon and LED signs at Yau Ma Tei, in Hong Kong, China August 8, 2021. Picture taken August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

18 Jan 2023 09:28PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 09:41PM)
HONG KONG : China will soon launch a state-backed platform for transport which includes services of ride-hailing, cargo trucking, road transport, railway, ferry and flight services, Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

The online platform, which has completed internal tests, is expected to integrate more than 90 per cent of total capacity of the transportation market, the newspaper said.

China's ride-hailing market was dominated by Didi Global which ran afoul of powerful regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China in 2021. The 18-month ban on the ride-hailer was lifted on Monday after the company took effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security.

The report did not give details of why the government was introducing the platform, whether customers would be obliged to use it or whether it would compete with existing platforms.

The report alluded to the disorderly expansion of ride-hailing apps and issues of data security.

The state-backed platform, called "Qiang Guo Jiao Tong" - or "Powerful Nation's Transportation" - will offer people convenient services while maintaining data security and protecting personal privacy, Beijing Daily reported.

Other social media apps such as Wechat, Alipay and Douyin will be integrated into the platform, the report added.

Source: Reuters

