Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China launches 3-year anti-money laundering campaign
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China launches 3-year anti-money laundering campaign

China launches 3-year anti-money laundering campaign

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

27 Jan 2022 08:40AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 08:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China has launched a three-year campaign to fight money laundering in a bid to safeguard national security and social stability, according to a government statement.

The campaign, which started this year and will last until the end of 2024, is led by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the Ministry of Public Security, according to a statement on the central government website.

"The situation of combating money laundering remains severe," the statement said.

China will "resolutely curb the spread of money laundering and related crimes," it added.

The announcement of the campaign, which involves 11 Chinese government bodies, comes as China on Wednesday published revised rules designed to strengthen financial firms' anti-money laundering ability.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us