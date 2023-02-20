China launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate

BEIJING: China has launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the real estate sector, which should involve at least 30 million yuan (US$4.37 million) of fundraising in its first round, its securities regulator said on Monday (Feb 20).

Investors in the scheme, predominantly institutional, should offer no less than 10 million yuan each to participate, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The scheme will invest in residential and commercial housing, as well as infrastructure projects, the regulator said.

China is also encouraging participation by foreign investors through an inbound investment programme called the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP), the CSRC said.