Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate

China launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate

Surveillance cameras are seen near residential buildings under construction in Shanghai, China on Jul 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

20 Feb 2023 09:03PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 09:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China has launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the real estate sector, which should involve at least 30 million yuan (US$4.37 million) of fundraising in its first round, its securities regulator said on Monday (Feb 20).

Investors in the scheme, predominantly institutional, should offer no less than 10 million yuan each to participate, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The scheme will invest in residential and commercial housing, as well as infrastructure projects, the regulator said.

China is also encouraging participation by foreign investors through an inbound investment programme called the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP), the CSRC said.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.