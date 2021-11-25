Logo
China launches probe into insurance fund use to curb risk -report
Business

FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Central Business District (CBD) on a hazy morning in Beijing, China, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

25 Nov 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 08:27AM)
SHANGHAI : Chinese regulators have launched an investigation into the use of insurance funds in a bid to combat any illegal use and to curb risk in the industry, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

It said an earlier routine inspection had found some insurance institutions had serious compliance issues.

Institutions now have to formulate rectification plans - including holding accountable staff responsible for violations or lapses - deeply analyse the root causes of problems, re-examine assets and promote reasonable capital replenishment, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

