In China's lithium hub, mining boom comes at a cost

Monthly output in Yichun has fallen by about a third after China moved to rein in a chaotic rush into the sector, while Beijing also slashed EV subsidies, which hit lithium demand and hammered prices.

"Many investments in Yichun are now at risk after prices fell this year," said Yang Yaohua, an analyst at Guosen Futures.

With global lithium demand forecast to grow 76 per cent to 1.57 million metric tons LCE between 2022 and 2025, according to Australian bank Macquarie, and China dependent on imports for 55 per cent of its lithium, Beijing wants to boost domestic output.

Yichun, a city of 5 million people surrounded by forest-covered mountains rich with lepidolite, is leading that push.

By the end of last year, 202 companies, including battery giants CATL and Gotion High Tech, had invested in the city's smelters and mines, according to Yichun's website.

COST CHALLENGE

For battery materials makers, Yichun's location is its main attraction. Its mines are more accessible than the brine lakes on China's western plateaus and the spodumene rock in southwestern Sichuan province.

To draw investment, the city has rolled out a raft of sweeteners in recent years, targeting 500,000 metric tons a year of lithium carbonate production from lepidolite and other sources.

It has supported mine development by taking stakes in mining companies to help battery materials makers that do not have mines overseas like those owned by China's top lithium producers Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium.

By comparison, development in other lithium-rich regions is far behind.

"There are very few battery precursor makers in Qinghai, and the brine lake production in Qinghai and Tibet plateau areas can be very limited during extremely cold winter weather," said Arena Yang, a Shanghai-based battery metals analyst at CRU.

However, Yichun faces a big cost disadvantage. Separating lithium from lepidolite can cost as much as 100,000 yuan per metric ton, compared to 40,000 yuan (US$5,575) to 50,000 yuan for brine and 50,000 yuan to 60,000 yuan for spodumene, analysts said.

The cost difference was manageable until lithium prices plunged after Beijing cut EV subsidies this year.

"The higher costs are concerning, especially if lithium prices remain on a downtrend," said Yang, the Guosen analyst.

He sees lithium prices falling to 100,000 yuan as soon as next year from 320,000 yuan currently because of a looming global surplus.