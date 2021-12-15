Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to lower import tariffs on 954 products in 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to lower import tariffs on 954 products in 2022

China to lower import tariffs on 954 products in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 Dec 2021 06:00PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 05:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will lower import tariffs on 954 products for 2022, including a range of medical equipment, Winter Olympics products and auto parts that help reduce carbon emissions, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

For 2022, China will implement temporary import tariffs, which are lower than most-favoured-nation tariffs, on 954 products, up from 883 products taxed at temporary rates in 2021.

Import tariffs on some cancer treatment drugs will be kept at zero, the ministry said in a statement on its website, while those on products related to the Beijing Winter Olympics Games such as skiing gear and frozen fish would be lowered.

China would also cut tariffs on some auto parts that would help lower carbon emissions, it added.

In a separate move, it said it was removing favourable rates on imports of pork and lead-acid battery parts and raising export tariffs for blister copper.

"The above changes ... are made to safeguard the stability and security of domestic industrial and supply chains and support the economy's cross-cyclical stable operations and long-term good momentum," said the ministry.

In addition, China would exempt import tariffs for more goods from the least developed countries with which China has diplomatic ties, the finance ministry said in another statement.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us