China March industrial output rises 5.0%, retail sales fall 3.5%

BEIJING : China's industrial output rose 5.0per cent in March from a year earlier, down from a 7.5per cent increase seen in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The reading was stronger than a 4.5per cent increase predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales in March contracted 3.5per cent year-on-year amid increasing COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, after increasing 6.7per cent in January and February. The figure was well below expectations for a 1.6per cent decrease.

Fixed asset investment increased 9.3per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, compared with the 8.5per cent increase tipped by the Reuters poll but down from 12.2per cent growth in the first two months.

