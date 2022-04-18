Logo
China March industrial output rises 5.0%, retail sales fall 3.5%
FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

18 Apr 2022 10:09AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 10:09AM)
BEIJING : China's industrial output rose 5.0per cent in March from a year earlier, down from a 7.5per cent increase seen in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The reading was stronger than a 4.5per cent increase predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales in March contracted 3.5per cent year-on-year amid increasing COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, after increasing 6.7per cent in January and February. The figure was well below expectations for a 1.6per cent decrease.

Fixed asset investment increased 9.3per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, compared with the 8.5per cent increase tipped by the Reuters poll but down from 12.2per cent growth in the first two months.

(Reporting by Beijing News Room; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

