China May coal imports fall on weak demand - customs
FILE PHOTO: Zhang Tieliang 76, sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

09 Jun 2022 11:36AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 11:36AM)
SINGAPORE : China's coal imports fell in May after a strong rebound in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as cheap domestic sources and weak demand due to Beijing's zero-COVID curbs dented appetite for overseas cargoes.

For the first five months of 2022, the world's biggest coal consumer imported 95.96 million tonnes, down 13.6 per cent on the year, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

That means May imports were 20.55 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on the five-month data, versus 23.55 million tonnes in April and 21.04 million tonnes a year ago.

