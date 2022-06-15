China May industrial output up 0.7% y/y, retail sales fall 6.7%; better than f'casts

BEIJING : China's industrial output rose 0.7 per cent in May from a year earlier, picking up from a 2.9 per cent decline in April, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figure beat expectations of a 0.7 per cent drop in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in May shrank 6.7 per cent despite the government relaxing COVID curbs in some cities. Analysts in the poll had expected retail sales to fall 7.1 per cent after slumping 11.1 per cent in April.

Fixed asset investment rose 6.2 per cent in the first five months from a year earlier, compared with a 6.0 per cent gain expected by analysts and growth of 6.8 per cent in January-April.