China's May new loans miss expectations, more stimulus likely

BEIJING: China's new bank loans picked up in May from the previous month, as the central bank kept policy accommodative to support the economy, but signs of growth losing steam have raised expectations that more stimulus may be needed.

New bank lending rose to 1.36 trillion yuan (US$190.18 billion) in May, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Tuesday (Jun 13), up from April but missed analysts' estimates.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new yuan loans would jump to 1.6 trillion yuan last month, versus 718.8 billion yuan in April and against 1.89 trillion yuan a year earlier.

The world's second-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, rebounding from three years of pandemic restrictions, but the recovery has been patchy with the services sector outperforming manufacturing and exports.

China's central bank cut short-term borrowing costs earlier on Tuesday to help restore confidence, signalling possible easing for longer-term rates, and adding to the case for more stimulus to sustain growth.