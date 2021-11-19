China to meet 'challenges' to giant Belt and Road initiative

BEIJING: China will strengthen risk prevention and control in its giant Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure project linking the country to the rest of the world, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Friday (Nov 19).

The BRI presents opportunities, but the international environment has become increasingly complex, spurred by increased technical and industrial competition, environmental changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi was quoted as saying.

China should "actively respond to challenges, utilise advantages and avoid disadvantages", state media quoted Xi as saying without elaborating.

Xi launched BRI in 2013, aiming to harness China's strengths in financing and infrastructure construction to "build a broad community of shared interests" linking China to Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America.