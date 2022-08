BEIJING: Chinese food delivery company Meituan posted a better-than-expected 16.4 per cent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday (Aug 26), as its business fared better than expected in a period that saw a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China.

Total revenue rose to 50.94 billion yuan (US$7.42 billion) for the quarter ended June from a year earlier, beating the 48.59 billion yuan expected on average by 14 analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.