China Merchants Bank ex-president under investigation

SHANGHAI : China Merchants Bank's ex-president Tian Huiyu is under investigation "suspected of serious violations of disciplines and laws", China's top anti-graft watchdog said on Friday, days after he was removed from his role.

Tian, also the bank's former party secretary, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and State Supervision Commission.

China Merchants Bank said on Monday its board agreed "on the removal" of Tian from his role as president.

Wang Liang, vice president and chief financial officer, will take over his responsibilities, said China's third largest bank by market value.

China Merchants Bank slumped 9.2 per cent in Shanghai this week while its Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled 12.9 per cent.