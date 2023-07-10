China Merchants' unit makes $3.4 billion bid for Chindata Group

A unit of China's state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group has made a $3.4 billion offer to acquire Chindata Group, as the widespread adoption of AI technologies has boosted data center demand.

U.S.-listed shares of the data center operator rose about 13 per cent to $8.14 in early trading.

The preliminary bid from China Merchants Capital Holdings follows the offer from Bain Capital, where the investor offered to buy Chindata for $2.93 billion, valuing its each American depositary share (ADS) at $8.

China Merchants' offer price of $9.20 represents a premium of 15 per cent to Bain's offer price.