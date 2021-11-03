Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

File photo. A woman holding a mobile phone walks past CCTV's headquarters on Feb 5, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

03 Nov 2021 07:00PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 07:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's government on Wednesday (Nov 3) ordered 38 apps from a number of companies including social media giant Tencent to rectify what it called the excessive collection of personal information.

The order marks the latest move in a continuing regulatory crackdown in China across a range of sectors, and arrives days after China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), a sweeping ordinance dictating online privacy practices, went into full effect.

In a statement posted on a social media account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the regulator found that the apps in question collected unnecessary personal information. It ordered the apps to rectify their practices before Nov 9 or face administrative penalties.

The apps listed included a news app and music streaming app from Tencent, as well as the beauty-oriented social network Xiaohongshu. Tencent and Xiaohongshu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's implementation of its privacy law arrives amid increasing public scrutiny about privacy and data collection from large tech companies. The law complements the Data Security Law, a framework for how companies store and classify data, which also went into effect this year.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

China technology

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us