China moving to take 'golden shares' in Alibaba, Tencent units - FT
China moving to take 'golden shares' in Alibaba, Tencent units - FT

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

13 Jan 2023 10:51AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 10:51AM)
China is moving to take minority stakes with special rights in the local units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Seeking influence, Beijing began taking these stakes, called "golden shares," in private online media companies - usually about 1 per cent of a firm - more than five years ago. These golden stakes are bought by government-backed funds or companies which gain a board seat and/or veto rights for key business decisions.

An entity under the state investment fund set up by the China's internet regulator last week took a 1 per cent stake of an Alibaba unit in Guangzhou to tighten control over content at the ecommerce giant's streaming video unit Youku and web browser UCWeb, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and public records.

However, the specifics of the government's plan to take golden shares in Tencent remain under discussion, but they will involve a stake in one of the group's main China operating subsidiaries, the report added.

Tencent and Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

