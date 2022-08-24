China to name Zhang Qingsong as vice governor of central bank -Caixin

BEIJING : China is set to name Zhang Qingsong as a vice governor of the central bank, financial magazine Caixin said on Wednesday.

Zhang, president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the "big four" state banks, is likely to fill a vacancy left after Liu Guiping was appointed vice mayor of Tianjin in April, Caixin said, citing sources.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) now has four vice governors - Chen Yulu, Pan Gongsheng, Fan Yifei and Liu Guoqiang. Yi Gang has been central bank governor since 2018.

Zhang, 57, is a seasoned banker who worked as vice president of Bank of China and president of policy bank the Export-Important Bank of China (EXimBank), an official biography showed.

During his stint at Bank of China, Zhang held senior posts in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg.