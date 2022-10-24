China new home prices fall 0.2% m/m in September

BEIJING : China's new home prices fell in September as its property sector is grappled with a mortgage boycott, a heightened debt crisis and COVID restrictions that dimmed the economic outlook.

New home prices in September fell 0.2 per cent month-on-month from a 0.3 per cent drop in August, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Monday.

New home prices in September declined 1.5 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.3 per cent decline in August.

China has rolled out a flurry of policies to revive the embattled sector, including relaxing on mortgage rates and refunding individual income tax for some home buyers.