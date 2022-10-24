Logo
Business

China new home prices fall 0.2% m/m in September
FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings are pictured near a construction site in Beijing, China April 14, 2022. Picture taken April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
FILE PHOTO: Villas of real estate property "Viva Villa" developed by Ping An Real Estate are seen under construction in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, June 20, 2019. Picture taken June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang
24 Oct 2022 10:19AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 10:28AM)
BEIJING : China's new home prices fell in September as its property sector is grappled with a mortgage boycott, a heightened debt crisis and COVID restrictions that dimmed the economic outlook.

New home prices in September fell 0.2 per cent month-on-month from a 0.3 per cent drop in August, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Monday.

New home prices in September declined 1.5 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.3 per cent decline in August.

China has rolled out a flurry of policies to revive the embattled sector, including relaxing on mortgage rates and refunding individual income tax for some home buyers.

Source: Reuters

