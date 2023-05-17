Logo
Business

China new home prices rise at slower pace in April
Business

China new home prices rise at slower pace in April

China new home prices rise at slower pace in April

FILE PHOTO: Men stand near residential buildings in Beijing, China April 14, 2022. Picture taken April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

17 May 2023 09:43AM (Updated: 17 May 2023 09:51AM)
BEIJING : China's new home prices rose for the fourth straight month in April but at a slower pace, official data showed on Wednesday, as government efforts to stabilise the sector lifted sentiment after the country's abrupt exit from COVID curbs late last year.

New home prices in April edged up 0.4 per cent month-on-month from a 0.5 per cent gain in March, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Prices fell 0.2 per cent year-on-year, the 12th month of decline in annual terms. Prices were down 0.8 per cent year-on-year in March.

Beijing's aggressive stimulus policies to the crisis-hit property sector since November last year have boosted sentiment over the past few months. But uncertainty over the strength of the revival lingers amid an overall patchy economic recovery.

Source: Reuters

