Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China new home prices up slightly in April, less cities post gains - survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China new home prices up slightly in April, less cities post gains - survey

China new home prices up slightly in April, less cities post gains - survey

FILE PHOTO: Apartment blocks are pictured in Beijing, China December 16, 2017. Picture taken December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

01 May 2023 11:36AM (Updated: 01 May 2023 11:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Prices of new homes in 100 Chinese cities rose a touch in April in an extension of modest gains seen in March, a private survey showed on Monday, as government support measures stoked demand in large and midsize cities.

New home prices in April edged up 0.02 per cent from the previous month, the same as in March, according to data from the China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate researchers.

In April, 30 cities reported increases, down from 41 in March, the firm said.

China will support housing demand, ensure home delivery and promote sound and stable development of the property market, the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday.

The property sector, which accounts for a quarter of China's economy, was badly hit last year as many developers could not finish projects, leading to mortgage boycotts by some buyers. COVID-19 lockdowns and movement controls also hurt buyer sentiment.

Sales have rebounded in major cities in recent weeks, as homebuyers return after Beijing abandoned its zero-COVID policy in December, but consumer confidence remains fickle.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.