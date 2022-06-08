Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Nike says to end run club app in China; to offer 'localised solution'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Nike says to end run club app in China; to offer 'localised solution'

Nike says to end run club app in China; to offer 'localised solution'

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China Mar 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo)

08 Jun 2022 12:53PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 01:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, is discontinuing its popular Nike Run Club (NRC) App in China from Wednesday (Jun 8), the company said, the latest reassessment by a US brand of its offerings to the Chinese market.

The US sportswear brand made the announcement to its mainland China users through the app on Wednesday morning and thanked them for their support.

It did not give a reason for the decision but a company spokesperson told Reuters that it planned to provide Chinese runners with an "enhanced and localised solution in the future".

Nike offers the app, which allows users to track their runs and challenge friends to compete, in several countries. It has more than 8 million users in China, the company's most profitable market.

"Thanks for every run together with us!" Nike said in a statement.

"It's with sadness that NRC APP will cease service and operation in your market from Jul 8."

Nike told Reuters that it was continuing to invest in its Nike Sport Marketplace in China.

"We are creating an ecosystem from China for China, specifically catered to the region’s unique consumer needs to serve athletes better," the company spokesperson said.

"We will continue to serve Chinese runners with an enhanced and localized digital solution in the future."

Other US tech brands, including Linkedin and Yahoo, have in the past year ceased to offer or reduced services to users in mainland China, citing reasons from censorship to increasing compliance requirements.

China has put new curbs on internet companies in areas such as content and has also imposed new laws, such as one on personal information protection designed to protect users' data privacy.

Posts on the closing of the NRC app gathered more than 70,000 views on the Weibo social media platform, with many users sad to see the end of the service.

"I've been using the app for seven years, and it will discontinue like this," said one user.

"Every step I have run was recorded here," another Weibo user said, ending the post with three tearful emojis.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

China Nike USA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us