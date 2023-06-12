Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity exceeds 50% of total
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity exceeds 50% of total

China's installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity exceeds 50% of total

An electricity pylon and powers lines are seen against a backdrop of wind turbines in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China Jul 15, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

12 Jun 2023 09:55AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2023 10:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's non-fossil fuel energy sources now exceed 50 per cent of its total installed electricity generation capacity, state media outlet Xinhua said on Monday (Jun 12), citing an official at state planner the National Reform and Development Commission.

Non-fossil fuel power sources, such as wind and solar power, account for 50.9 per cent of the country's total installed capacity, marking the early completion of a government target proposed in 2021, under which renewable capacity was planned to exceed fossil fuel capacity by 2025.

By the end of 2022, China's installed power generation capacity was 2,564.05 gigawatts (GW), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China has devoted significant resources to the construction of renewable energy capacity in recent years, building large wind, solar and hydro plants in the west of the country as it seeks to meet a target of peak carbon emissions before 2030.

However, inconsistent utilisation of the resources means that China's energy consumption mix remains weighted toward fossil fuels, principally coal.

Coal accounted for 56.2 per cent of total energy consumption last year, versus 25.9 per cent from renewables which includes nuclear energy, the NBS data showed.

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

fossil fuels China renewable energy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.