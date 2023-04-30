Logo
China non-manufacturing activity expands more slowly in April - official PMI
FILE PHOTO: A restaurant promoter wearing a traditional Chinese costume waits for customers, in Beijing May 8, 2014. Expansion in China's services industry slowed slightly in April, with employment growth slipping to a seven-month low, a private survey showed on Wednesday, adding to an increasingly cloudy outlook for the world's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

30 Apr 2023 09:48AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 09:48AM)
BEIJING : China's non-manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in April, official data showed on Sunday, a discouraging sign for policymakers counting on services consumption to offset frailty in the factory sector amid slack global demand.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 56.4 versus 58.2 in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

The official composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, stood at 54.4, compared with 57.0 in March.

Source: Reuters

