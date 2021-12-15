China Nov industrial output rises 3.8per cent y/y, above forecast

BEIJING : China's industrial output grew 3.8per cent in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.5per cent increase in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

The output growth beat expectations for a 3.6per cent year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in November rose 3.9per cent from a year earlier. Analysts in the poll had expected them to grow 4.6per cent after rising 4.9per cent in October.

Fixed asset investment rose 5.2per cent in the first 11 months from the same period last year, compared with the 5.4per cent increase tipped by the Reuters poll and the 6.1per cent growth in January-October.

The world's second-largest economy faces rising headwinds, after gross domestic product growth hit its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter.

