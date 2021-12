BEIJING : China's new mortgage loans reached 401.3 billion yuan (US$63.06 billion) in November, up by 53.2 billion yuan from October, the central bank said on Monday.

Outstanding mortgage loans were at 38.1 trillion yuan at the end of November, the central bank said in a statement on its official social media account.

(US$1 = 6.3641 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)