China Nov non-manufacturing PMI edges lower to 52.3 from 52.4 in Oct

BEIJING : Activity in China's services sector grew at a slightly slower pace in November, official data showed on Tuesday, as the sector took a hit from fresh lockdown measures as authorities raced to contain the latest outbreak.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.3 in November from 52.4 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts say the services sector, which was slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, clouding the outlook for the much anticipated rebound in consumption in the months ahead.

The official October composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 52.2 in November from October's 50.8.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)