Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Nov rare earth exports fall to a two-year low
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Nov rare earth exports fall to a two-year low

07 Dec 2022 11:53AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 11:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's exports of rare earths in November fell 39.3 per cent on the year to a two-year low, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 2,949.60 tonnes, down from 4,859.20 tonnes in November last year, the data showed.

That is a month-on-month decrease of 18.2 per cent from October's figure of 3,604 tonnes.

For January to November, China shipped out 44,421 tonnes of the minerals, down 0.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.