China Nov rare earth exports fall to a two-year low

BEIJING : China's exports of rare earths in November fell 39.3 per cent on the year to a two-year low, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 2,949.60 tonnes, down from 4,859.20 tonnes in November last year, the data showed.

That is a month-on-month decrease of 18.2 per cent from October's figure of 3,604 tonnes.

For January to November, China shipped out 44,421 tonnes of the minerals, down 0.9 per cent from a year earlier.