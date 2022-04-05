China Nuclear Power Co's first-quarter electricity output up 15.5per cent

SINGAPORE : China National Nuclear Power Co's first-quarter power generation increased by 15.5per cent from the same period last year, with renewables growth outpacing its dominant nuclear arm.

Total power output was 47 billion kilowatts hours (kWh) in the first three months of 2022, including 44.3 billion kWh from nuclear power stations and 2.69 billion kWh from its wind and solar plants, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The renewables division's output rose by 38per cent year on year, versus a 14per cent rise in nuclear generation.

The company holds controlling stakes in 25 operating nuclear power stations with combined capacity of 23.7 gigawatts (GW), while its renewables plants have installed capacity totalling 8.9 GW, it said.

For the whole of 2021, China Nuclear Power generated nearly 19per cent more electricity than a year earlier at 182.6 billion kWh.

