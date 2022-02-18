China objects to US inclusion of Chinese e-commerce firms in 'notorious markets' list

HONG KONG : China does not agree with the U.S. government's decision to include some e-commerce sites in its "notorious markets" list, calling the action "irresponsible," the Chinese ministry of commerce said on Friday.

Chinese e-commerce sites operated by Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were included on the U.S. government's latest "notorious markets" list, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Thursday.

The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

China urged the United States to "objectively reflect efforts and progress made by China", and make a fair evaluation to avoid undue negative impacts on firms, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton)