Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China objects to US inclusion of Chinese e-commerce firms in 'notorious markets' list
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China objects to US inclusion of Chinese e-commerce firms in 'notorious markets' list

China objects to US inclusion of Chinese e-commerce firms in 'notorious markets' list

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

18 Feb 2022 10:11PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China does not agree with the U.S. government's decision to include some e-commerce sites in its "notorious markets" list, calling the action "irresponsible," the Chinese ministry of commerce said on Friday.

Chinese e-commerce sites operated by Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were included on the U.S. government's latest "notorious markets" list, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Thursday.

The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

China urged the United States to "objectively reflect efforts and progress made by China", and make a fair evaluation to avoid undue negative impacts on firms, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us