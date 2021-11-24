Logo
China Oct smartphone shipments up 30.6per cent y/y, likely driven by iPhone
FILE PHOTO: People look at smartphones in Huawei's first global flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:55PM)
SHANGHAI : Shipments of smartphones within China rose 30.6per cent year-on-year to 32.7 million handsets in October, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported late on Tuesday.

The figures follow a large fall that began in the first half of the year, with the revival driven by the release of the latest models of Apple Inc's iPhone, according to a research firm.

Shipment numbers were up from about 25 million in October 2020 and 20.8 million in September 2021, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank.

Research firm Jefferies stated in a note published late on Tuesday that the surge stemmed from the release of the latest iPhone series, as well as Android players getting ready for a sales surge for the then-upcoming nationwide Singles' Day sales period.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 in China in September.

Handset brands are currently experiencing production issuesdue to a global computer chip shortage.

A combination of factors including demand miscalculation,unexpected factory shutdowns and U.S.-China tensions haveprompted a number of automobile companies to report chipsourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips andall kinds of hardware, including smartphones.

Delayed upgrades from consumers had also caused sales toslow.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

