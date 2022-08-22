Logo
China to offer $29 billion in special loans to troubled developers - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: Men work at a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing, China, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

22 Aug 2022 07:05PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 07:05PM)
China is planning to offer 200 billion yuan ($29.2 billion) in special loans to troubled developers, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Friday, Chinese state media reported that China will support construction and delivery of unfinished residential projects through special loans schemes from policy banks. The loan amount was not disclosed.

Chinese regulators last month promised to help local governments deliver property projects on time after homebuyers threatened to stop mortgage payments on unfinished apartments.

($1 = 6.8400 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

