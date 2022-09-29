China offers loans of US$42 billion for infrastructure spending

BEIJING: China has distributed an additional 300 billion yuan (US$42 billion) allocated for infrastructure projects through three state policy banks as of Wednesday (Sep 28), the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The increased funding was part of policymakers' support to spur growth in the world's second-biggest economy by issuing debt to fund big public works projects.

China's cabinet on Aug 24 offered another slew of stimuli to revive the country's faltering economy, including raising the quota on policy financing tools by 300 billion yuan.

The Export-Import Bank of China has offered its 50 billion yuan, totally funding 106 major projects, the newspaper said.

As of Sep 17, the Agricultural Development Bank of China has offered 100 billion yuan in loans on 732 projects, it said.

As of Sept 20, China Development Bank has distributed 150 billion yuan in loans on 421 projects.

Funds from over 500 billion yuan in special bonds under carryover quotas from 2019 which are sold by the local government, will be used for infrastructure projects in the fourth quarter, ensuring growth in infrastructure investment of around 10 per cent for the whole year, the newspaper said.

China narrowly escaped an economic contraction in the June quarter, weighed by a deepening property slump, slowing consumption and strict COVID-19 restrictions.