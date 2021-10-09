China offers more state metal reserves in latest online auctions

BEIJING : China on Saturday started auctioning another 150,000 tonnes of industrial metals from its state reserves in the fourth round of sales so far this year, as it continues a campaign to ease supply tightness and tame high commodity prices.

The world's top metals consumer is offering processors and manufacturers the chance to bid for 30,000 tonnes of copper, 70,000 tonnes of aluminium and 50,000 tonnes of zinc reserves on online platforms operated by state-run China Minmetals Corp and Norinco from 0900 Beijing time (0100 GMT).

The metal is being sold off in small batches, typically of 100-250 tonnes. Bidding is open until 1000 GMT but previous auctions have seen most of the volumes on offer snapped up within an hour or two of the start.

The sales will take the total amount of metal released by China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration in 2021 to 570,000 tonnes. Prior to this year, Beijing had not sold off state metal reserves for more than a decade.

Saturday has been designated as a working day in China after week-long National Day public holiday from Oct. 1-7.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Louise Heavens)