Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China oil giant CNOOC soars 44% in its Shanghai debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China oil giant CNOOC soars 44% in its Shanghai debut

China oil giant CNOOC soars 44% in its Shanghai debut

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks past a sign of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) outside its headquarters in Beijing, China March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

21 Apr 2022 09:47AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd surged 44 per cent in its Shanghai debut on Thursday, after raising 28.08 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) in China's 11th-biggest public stock offering.

The stock started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at 12.96 yuan, 20 per cent higher than the offering price of 10.8 yuan.

Trading in the oil giant was suspended by the Shanghai Stock Exchange after hitting the upper limit of the daily allowable band for new listings, citing abnormal fluctuation, while Hong Kong-listed shares of CNOOC were up roughly 3 per cent.

China's largest offshore oil producer, CNOOC has said it would use the share sale proceeds to fund one gas and seven oilfield projects in China and overseas, and to replenish capital.

The Shanghai sale came after CNOOC was delisted in October by the New York Stock Exchange after Washington added the firm to a trade blacklist citing suspected connections to the Chinese military.

State-backed rivals PetroChina and Sinopec are already listed in Shanghai.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us