Explainer: Why and how China is drastically limiting online gaming for under those under 18

BEIJING: China on Monday (Aug 30) introduced new rules that limit the amount of time those under 18 can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

The new rules place the onus on implementation on the gaming industry and are not laws per se that would punish individuals for infractions.

WHY IS CHINA CONCERNED ABOUT GAMING ADDICTION?

Authorities in China, the world's largest video games market, have worried for years about addiction to gaming and the internet among young people, setting up clinics which combine therapy and military drills for those with so-called "gaming disorders".

Rising rates of nearsightedness were also cited as a concern in 2018.

The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the regulator which approves video game titles, said on Monday the new rules were a response to growing concern that games affected the physical and mental health of children.

About 62.5 per cent of Chinese minors often play games online, and 13.2 per cent of underage mobile game users play mobile games for more than two hours a day on weekdays, according to state media.

Chinese regulators have also targeted the private tutoring industry and what they see as celebrity worship in recent weeks, citing the need to ensure the well-being of children.