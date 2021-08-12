China to step up scrutiny of online insurance sector: Media

BEIJING: China's banking and insurance regulator will step up its scrutiny of online insurance companies, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday (Aug 12), widening a drive to rein in country's Internet platforms.

The campaign, which targets misleading marketing practices, forced sales and inflated fees, is aimed at "purifying the market environment" and "protecting the legal interests of consumers", the paper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Potential leaks on consumer information will also be targeted, it added.