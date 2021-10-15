Logo
China opens onshore derivative market further to foreign investors
FILE PHOTO: A men wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

15 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 07:17PM)
SHANGHAI : China's securities regulator said on Friday it will allow qualified foreign institutions to trade more types of onshore derivatives.

Starting Nov. 1, investors under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme will be allowed to trade commodity futures, commodity options and stock index options, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

Expanding QFII's investment scope would provide foreign investors with more hedging tools, and help attract overseas capital, CSRC said on its website.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

