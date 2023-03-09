Logo
Business

China opposes Dutch plan to curb chip exports - Chinese ministry
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

09 Mar 2023 03:25PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 04:04PM)
BEIJING :China is opposed to a Dutch plan for restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it planned new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining a U.S. effort to curb chip exports to the world second-biggest economy.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, asked about the Dutch decision at a regular media briefing, said China had lodged representations with the Netherlands.

"We are firmly opposed to the Netherlands' usage of administrative means to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies," Mao said.

The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China.

Source: Reuters

