BEIJING : China opposes the U.S. adding two units of prominent genetics company BGI to a trade blacklist, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China urges the U.S. to stop abusing any excuse to suppress Chinese firms, the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing.

The U.S. Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, added BGI Research and BGI Tech Solutions (Hongkong) to the export control list.