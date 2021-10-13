Logo
China orders steel mills to cut output in winter
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. Picture taken August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

13 Oct 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 12:35PM)
BEIJING : China will ask steel mills in some 28 cities in northern China to cut production from Nov. 15 to March 15 next year, in order to clear the smog-blanketed sky in the region and to ensure the achievement of the country's steel output reduction target.

Steel mills will have to follow their output cut plans in 2021 and curtail no less than 30per cent of steel production in Jan. 1 to March 15, 2022, from the level in the same period in 2021, according to a statement issued by China's Ministry of Industry and Information on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

