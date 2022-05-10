Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA

China passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

10 May 2022 04:01PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 05:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :Passenger car sales in China fell 35.7 per cent in April, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday, as efforts to combat COVID-19 in the world's largest vehicle market shut factories, impacted logistics and sapped demand.

It was the biggest monthly drop since March 2020, the height of country's initial coronavirus outbreak, when sales fell 40 per cent year-on-year, CPCA said.

China's zero COVID policies have disrupted entire supply chains with analysts at Nomura estimating in mid-April that 45 cities, representing 40 per cent of the country's GDP, were under full or partial lockdowns.

Production of, and demand for, luxury cars was badly hit, with sales falling 54 per cent, CPCA said. Sales of new energy vehicles, in comparison, rose 50.1 per cent year on year as customers rushed to place orders, anticipating that automakers may raise prices. BYD in particular saw strong sales, CPCA added.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc produced 10,757 China-made vehicles in April and sold 1,512 of these, the fewest since April 2020 and compared with the 65,814 cars it sold in March this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us