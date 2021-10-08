China PC maker Lenovo withdraws application for US$1.6 billion Shanghai listing

:China's Lenovo Group Co, the world's biggest maker of personal computers (PCs), has withdrawn its application for a 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai, a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing showed on Friday.

The company only had its application for a share sale accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market at the end of last month.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said Lenovo and its sponsor, investment bank China International Capital Corp <3908.HK>, had asked to withdraw the application documents on Friday but did not give a reason for the move.

(US$1 = 6.4430 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)