Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China plan to restore sector liquidity boosts property stocks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China plan to restore sector liquidity boosts property stocks

China plan to restore sector liquidity boosts property stocks

FILE PHOTO: Workers work at a construction site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

14 Nov 2022 09:43AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 10:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :Chinese property stocks soared on Monday as the market cheered an aggressive plan outlined by Chinese regulators to shore up liquidity in the embattled sector, with the sub-index surging close to a two-month high in early trading.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index gained 15 per cent, while top property developers Country Garden soared 33 per cent, narrowing gains after rallying as much as 52 per cent to the highest since July 27.

Longfor Group, Agile Group, R&F Properties, Logan Group and KWG Group all jumped almost 30 per cent.

Two sources told Reuters a notice to financial institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) outlined 16 steps to support the industry, including loan repayment extensions, in a major push to ease a deep liquidity crunch that has plagued the property sector since mid-2020.

"We view the PBOC & CBIRC policy could be a game-changer for being the first comprehensive supportive policy from central authorities, unlike previous piecemeal steps," Citi said in a note on Monday, describing the package as "soaking rain after a long draught".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.