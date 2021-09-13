Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

FILE PHOTO: An Alipay sign at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai, China, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

13 Sep 2021 07:19AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 08:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Beijing wants to break up Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Jack Ma's Ant Group, and create a separate app for the company's highly profitable loans business, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process.

State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week.

The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35per cent of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5per cent, said one of the people.

According to the FT report, Ant will not be China's only online lender affected by the new rules. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

In April, Chinese regulators asked Ant to conduct a sweeping business overhaul, include turning Ant itself into a financial holding firm, and fold its two lucrative micro-loan businesses Jiebei and Huabei, into the new consumer finance firm.

Chinese regulatory authorities have been targeting Ant Group and other internet "platform" giants in a wide-ranging crackdown encompassing antitrust and privacy issues, user data and cryptocurrencies.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Ant Group China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us